Munster and IRFU defend Gerbrandt Grobler ahead of senior debut

Munster and the IRFU have defended the selection of Gerbrandt Grobler as he prepares to make his Pro14 debut for the province this weekend.

The South African lock has been named on the bench for tomorrow's Pro 14 match against Zebre at Thomond Park.

The Province were heavily criticised for signing the South African, who severed a two year ban for doping with the anabolic steroid Drostanolone in South Africa in 2015.

A joint statement from Munster and the IRFU read: "In relation to Gerbrandt Grobler’s selection for the province, Munster Rugby and the IRFU wish to reiterate that Gerbrandt, as a member of the Munster squad and living by our values, will continue to be considered for selection during his time with the province, once deemed fit.

"While some hold the view that rugby should provide no road-back for those that have taken a banned substance in the past, it would not be within the spirit and values of rugby to turn its back on every person that ever made a bad decision, having made restitution.

"Irish Rugby is recognised as operating one of the most stringent testing environments of any rugby nation with a zero tolerance approach to doping in the sport.

"The province and Irish Rugby are fully supportive of all WADA and World Rugby anti-doping policies.

"Gerbrandt Grobler served a two-year ban from rugby and returned to play for Racing 92 in November 2016 as per the process set out by World Rugby."

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, Brian Scott; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (capt); Jack O'Donoghue, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Gerbrandt Grobler, Dave O'Callaghan, John Poland, Ian Keatley, Rory Scannell.

- Digital desk