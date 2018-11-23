Mouth watering ties dominate All-Ireland League action; Div 1A & 1B previews

All ties take place on Saturday, November 24, with 2.30pm kick-off unless stated.

DIVISION 1A:

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (5th) v SHANNON (3rd), College Park

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Dublin University: LDLWW; Shannon: LWWLW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - Dublin University: Points: James Fennelly 53; Tries: Robert Russell, Michael Silvester 3 each; Shannon: Points: Jake Flannery 41; Tries: Nathan Randles, Jake Flannery 2 each

Dublin University and Shannon have been two of the best teams to watch during the opening five rounds. Out-half James Fennelly, the division's top scorer with 53 points, has marshalled a potent Trinity back-line which includes Jack Kelly, who was on Leinster's bench against the Ospreys last night.

The absence too of Michael Silvester sees Liam Turner switch to full-back, while there are six personnel changes from the students' 25-8 success at Terenure, including the additions of Giuseppe Coyne, Dan Sheehan and James McKeown in the pack.

Shannon make the trip having won three of their last four games, topped off by a Conor Fitzgerald-inspired 31-20 bonus point victory over UCC. Repeating that feat on the road will be tough but head coach Tom Hayes said: "We were in a good place after the first block of games and we want to launch ourselves into this next block as quickly as we can."

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, December 5, 2015: Dublin University 36 Shannon 11, College Park; Saturday, January 2, 2016: Shannon 22 Dublin University 25, Thomond Park back pitch

SRTV spoke with head coach Tom Hayes ahead of tomorrow's @IrishRugby #AIL game against @DUFCRUGBY in College Park at 2.30pm. pic.twitter.com/9sUHgPJXOB — Shannon RFC (@Shannon_RFC) November 23, 2018

UCC (9th) v CLONTARF (1st), the Mardyke

All-Ireland League Season's Form: UCC: LLLLL; Clontarf: WWWWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - UCC: Points: James Taylor 28; Tries: John Poland 4; Clontarf: Points:David Joyce 40; Tries: Mick McGrath 2

Home losses to Cork Constitution and Terenure by two and one points respectively were UCC's most frustrating results of the opening block. The Cork students remain without a win but have been very competitive throughout their fixtures.

They will not be daunted by the sight of unbeaten leaders Clontarf who make their second trip of the campaign to Munster. A late Mick McGrath try saw them edge a thrilling contest at Shannon and they had 11 points to spare at home to UCD last time out.

Number 8 Ryan Murphy's return to full fitness is a big boost for UCC, who also bring in winger Adam O'Connor and forwards Cian Barry and Brian O'Mahony. Two Munster-capped scrum halves are set to clash with John Poland, who has already scored four of UCC's tries this season, and Clontarf summer signing Angus Lloyd on duty.

Recent League Meetings - N/A

#AIL



Derbies in Limerick and Dublin tonight before 3 more big games in Division 1A tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/j6KmM31InG — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 23, 2018

UCD (6th) v CORK CONSTITUTION (2nd), Belfield Bowl

All-Ireland League Season's Form: UCD: WDLWL; Cork Constitution: WWWLW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - UCD: Points: Cillian Burke 19; Tries: Ronan Foley 3; Cork Constitution: Points: Aidan Moynihan 35; Tries: JJ O'Neill 4

Preview: Following his side's 17-6 reversal at the hands of Clontarf, UCD head coach Andy Skehan has made four changes with Rob Keenan and Stephen Murphy selected in the back-line and Bobby Sheehan and Ben Murray starting at hooker and blindside flanker respectively.

The students have been difficult opponents for Cork Con at Belfield, with the Leesiders needing five tries to see them off last March (39-27) and UCD took the spoils, 17-3, when the sides met in the capital in January 2017. Centre Murphy was a try scorer that day.

Constitution have kept up their canny knack of winning games without truly hitting top gear. They came from behind to beat Highfield 22-16 in last week's Munster Senior Cup semi-final and should have too much grunt up front for the students tomorrow, especially with the lock pairing of Conor Kindregan and Brian Hayes in situ.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, September 30, 2017: Cork Constitution 18 UCD 5, Temple Hill; Saturday, March 24, 2018: UCD 27 Cork Constitution 39, Belfield Bowl

DIVISION 1B:

BALLYNAHINCH (5th) v BANBRIDGE (3rd), Ballymacarn Park

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Ballynahinch: LDWWL; Banbridge: LWWWL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - Ballynahinch: Points: Hilton Gibbons 28; Tries: Rhys O'Donnell, Richard Reaney, James Simpson 3 each; Banbridge: Points: Adam Doherty 41; Tries: Peter Cromie 5

Having both ended the first block of games on a losing note, Ballynahinch and Banbridge will be doubly determined to get back to winning ways today. Particularly 'Hinch who lost three times in the league to Bann last season, including April's 28-24 play-off reversal at Rifle Park.

Ulster prop Kyle McCall could make his return from an elbow injury in the 'Hinch front row, while fellow provincial players Zack McCall and Peter Nelson may also feature. Ballynahinch assistant coach Tom Rock is expecting 'a tough game from Banbridge who are a physical side with few weaknesses who play a good brand of rugby'.

Robert Logan and Ian Porter are in charge of Bann this week following the birth of head coach Simon McKinstry's baby son. Injuries and unavailability mean six personnel changes for the visitors, including the selection of half-backs Josh Cromie and Niall Armstrong, and both Dale Carson and David McCann in the back row.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, February 17, 2018: Ballynahinch 14 Banbridge 29, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, April 21, 2018: Banbridge 28 Ballynahinch 24, Rifle Park

CITY OF ARMAGH (4th) v OLD BELVEDERE (6th), Palace Grounds

All-Ireland League Season's Form: City of Armagh: LDWLW; Old Belvedere: WDLLW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - City of Armagh: Points: Cormac Fox 30; Tries: Andrew Smyth 3; Old Belvedere: Points: Steve Crosbie 40; Tries: Jack Keating 5

Jonny Morton and Gareth McNiece have been promoted from the City of Armagh bench to start against Old Belvedere this afternoon. Morton fills the hooker berth, with Nigel Simpson's injury seeing McNiece start at openside flanker and James Hanna switch to the blindside.

Armagh boss Willie Faloon will have to carefully manage his squad as they are playing for the next ten weeks across the All-Ireland League and Bateman Cup, as well as two Ulster competitions. Simpson and Michael Hoey are on the injury list along with teenage flanker Ryan O'Neill (knee).

Connacht centre Peter Robb is set to get some game-time with Belvedere, replacing Ben Carty as the only chance to the team that defeated 29-24 last time out. Jack Keating, the division's joint-top try scorer with five tries, will be looking to add to his tally from the right wing.

Recent League Meetings - N/A

MALONE (2nd) v NAAS (1st), Gibson Park

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Malone: WWLWW; Naas: WWLWW

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - Malone: Points: Rory Campbell 16; Tries: Josh Pentland, David Irvine, David McMaster, Ben McCaughey 2 each; Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 58; Tries: Andy Ellis, Fionn Higgins 4 each

A crunch encounter for both sides with Naas knowing that a win would add significant momentum to their promotion push. They won 25-8 on their most recent visit to Gibson Park in March 2016, with tries from Fionn Higgins, current captain Paulie Tolofua and Rob O'Connor.

Malone will be quietly confident of getting a result themselves, having matched Naas' four victories so far. They dug deep to win at Buccaneers last time out and make three changes for tomorrow with Michael Shiels selected in the second row and Matthew Hadden and Dave Cave added to the back row.

Connacht flanker James Connolly is one of three changes to the Naas team that finished strongly to claim a 31-23 bonus point win at Old Wesley two weeks ago. Prop Jordan Duggan and Jordan Fitzpatrick, who joins player-coach Johne Murphy in midfield, are the other only alterations for the Cobras.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, September 19, 2015: Naas 34 Malone 40, Forenaughts; Saturday, March 26, 2016: Malone 8 Naas 25, Gibson Park

OLD WESLEY (8th) v BALLYMENA (10th), Energia Park, Donnybrook

#AIL



"Every game is crucial in 1B," says @OldWesleyRFC Head Coach Morgan Lennon. Their clash with @ballymenarfc this weekend certainly fits the bill. pic.twitter.com/Uv1bACAK12 — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 22, 2018

All-Ireland League Season's Form: Old Wesley: WDLWL; Ballymena: LLWLL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - Old Wesley: Points: Rory Stynes 33; Tries: Paul Harte 3; Ballymena: Points: Tim Small 39; Tries: Tim Small, David Whann, John Andrew, Glenn Baillie, Connor Smyth, JJ McKee 1 each

With their game against Naas rescheduled, this is the second of third successive home matches for Old Wesley. They are yet to win at Energia Park this season, following a nine-all draw with Old Belvedere and that frustrating late loss to the Kildare men.

They are five points better off than bottom-placed Ballymena who will make a number of changes on the back of their disappointing Ulster derby defeat to Armagh. Bruce Houston and injured centre Glenn Baillie are missing from the back-line, with Rodger McBurney set to return at full-back and Ulster's Clive Ross expected to start at blindside.

Speaking to Irish Rugby TV, Old Wesley head coach Morgan Lennon said: "We've obviously got two very tough home games coming up against Ballymena and Ballynahinch, which we know there will be contracted guys involved. The bottom line is every game is crucial in 1B. It's so competitive and we want to compete at the top end."

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, September 16, 2017: Old Wesley 18 Ballymena 21, Donnybrook; Saturday, April 14, 2018: Ballymena 22 Old Wesley 21, Eaton Park

ST. MARY'S COLLEGE (7th) v BUCCANEERS (9th), Templeville Road

All-Ireland League Season's Form: St. Mary's College: WLLWL; Buccaneers: LLWLL

All-Ireland League Top Scorers - St. Mary's College: Points: Conor Dean 26; Tries: Mark Fogarty, Cormac Foley 2 each; Buccaneers: Points: Luke Carty 40; Tries: Darragh Corbett 4

St. Mary's College and Buccaneers are both looking to rebound from narrow losses in the last round - five points and one point respectively. Behind an unchanged pack, Mary's bring in Paddy O'Driscoll at scrum half and Dave Fanagan and Hugo Conway in the back-three.

Both clubs were in Division 1A last season with last December's 11-10 triumph at Templeville Road being one of Buccaneers' two wins across the entire season. They broke their duck in Division 1B last month - at to Old Wesley - but had gone down to Ballynahinch and Malone since then.

Buccs are hoping to have club captain Shane Layden and Rory Grenham back after lengthy spells out with injury, and one of the early season positives for the Pirates has been the four tries registered by winger Darragh Corbett, all scored in the last three rounds.

Recent League Meetings - Saturday, December 2, 2017: St. Mary's College 10 Buccaneers 11, Templeville Road; Saturday, December 9, 2017: Buccaneers 6 St. Mary's College 22, Dubarry Park