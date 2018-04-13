Mount St Michael Rosscarbery dominate football final

By Therese O’Callaghan

Mount St Michael Rosscarbery 1-20 Mitchelstown CBS 2-7: The result of the Cork Post Primary Schools Senior B football final at Cork IT today was never in doubt as Mount St Michael’s dominant display was too much for Mitchelstown.

Mount St. Michael, Rosscarbery, celebrating victory over Mitchelstown CBS in the Cork Post Primary Schools Senior B Football final at CIT. Pic: Denis Minihane.

They posted 1-8 before the north Cork side opened their account.

At the break, they led 1-9 to 2-1 – goals from Cathal O’Mahony (rebound from his penalty save by Aaron O’Brien) and Mark Keane giving Mitchelstown hope

However, with Darragh Hayes accounting for 1-8 overall and Patrick Hurley on five points, Mitchelstown couldn’t make any headway.

Defensively strong, there were telling contributions too from captain Ellis Wilson, Ian Jennings and Mark Hodnett as the west Cork outfit ran out deserving 10-point winners.

Scorers for Mount St Michael: CBS: D Hayes (1-8, 0-1 free), P Hurley (0-5), E Wilson (0-3), P Hodnett, J O’Brien, M Hodnett and I Jennings (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (1-6, 0-1 free), M Keane (1-0), C Dollion (0-1).

Mount St Michael: (Carbery Rangers unless stated) A O’Brien; D Kerr, P Óg Hill, M O’Sullivan; K Scannell, C Hennessy, D Tobin (Kilmacabea); M Hodnett, I Jennings (Kilmacabea); J O’Brien, E Wilson (Kilmacabea), B Kingston; D Hayes, P Hodnett, P Hurley.

Subs: E Hayes (Carbery Rangers) for B Kingston (47 inj), A O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers) for D Hayes (60).

Mitchelstown CBS: T Watson (Kildorrery); C Whelton (Glanworth), T Vaughan (Ballyporeen), D Keane (Mitchelstown); D Connolly (Glanworth), D Hyland (Fr Sheehy’s), J Hunter (Kildorrery); M Keane (Mitchelstown), S Murphy (Mitchelstown); J White (Mitchelstown), C Harrington (Kildorrery), C Dollion (Kildorrery); M Caplice (Kildorrery), C O’Mahony (Mitchelstown), R Hennessy (Ballyporeen).

Subs: T O’Sullivan (Kildorrery) for M Caplice (32), M Walsh O’Grady (Kildorrery) for J Hunter (40).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).