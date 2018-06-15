Morrissey grabs late winner as Caulfield's Cork City beat Bohemians to maintain 100% home record

Cork City...1

Bohemians...0

Barry McNamee of Cork City in action against Paddy Kirk during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Cork City and Bohemians at Turner's Cross in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Cork City will remain top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for the mid-summer break after sub Gearóid Morrissey was the match-winner at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

A dogged Bohemians side looked to have done enough to ensure that the Rebel Army dropped two points but, in the 89th minute, Shane Griffin’s free kick was won and headed back across by Graham Cummins, allowing Morrissey to fire the loose ball to the top corner of Shane Supple’s net.

It sent the majority of the 3,604 crowd into raptures at the end of a night where John Caulfield’s side were frustrated by Bohs for long periods. Indeed, the visitors might have led in the first half as Ian Morris’s header from Kevin Devaney’s corner was kept off his own line by Barry McNamee.

At the other end, Bohs defender Derek Pender nearly headed into his own net but the ball came back off the post, while Graham Cummins was denied by a super Shane Supple save.

Kieran Sadlier had a great chance early in the second half, but Bohs were refusing to lie down. City had some hope as Supple had to prevent a Keith Buckley own goal, but the goal eventually came from Morrissey.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan (Morrissey 60), McCarthy, McLoughlin, Griffin; McNamee (O’Hanlon 78), Keohane; Sheppard (Beattie 20), Buckley, Sadlier; Cummins.

BOHEMIANS: Supple; Pender (Grant 74), Cornwall, Casey (Byrne 88), Kirk; Brennan, Morris; Buckley, Watts (Stokes 90), Devaney; Corcoran.

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin)

Elsewhere...

Second place Dundalk were comfortable 4-0 victors at Derry where Robbie Benson, Michael Duffy, Patrick Hoban and Dylan Connolly were on target.

Preston-bound Graham Burke signed off for Shamrock Rovers with his 13th goal of the campaign in the Hoops' 2-0 victory at Limerick.

Sligo Rovers won 3-0 at St Pat's while it was 0-0 between Bray and Waterford.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk