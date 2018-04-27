Morrissey goal sends Cork three points clear of Dundalk

By Denis Hurley

Cork City 1 Dundalk 0

A goal on the hour mark from Gearóid Morrissey earned Cork City victory over Dundalk at Turner’s Cross on Friday night to move three points clear at the top of the SSE Airtrictity League Premier Division.

In a tense game, City were second-best for much of the first half but the introduction of Garry Buckley early in the second period gave them renewed impetus.

The sub should have opened the scoring himself, volleying Karl Sheppard’s cross against the bar, but when the ball was headed to Morrissey at the edge of the area he was able to track it and met it perfectly to fire past Gary Rogers.

It was a battling and hard-working display from City and, while they couldn’t find a second goal to make the game safe, stout defending ensured that Dundalk’s attempts at an equaliser were repelled.

The closest the Lilywhites came was in the 87th minute as Mark McNulty needed two attempts to gather Ronan Murray’s shot, with City holding out for a fourth straight clean sheet – they haven’t conceded a home goal since Dundalk’s Robbie Benson scored at the Cross last September.

City began well in the first half but couldn’t force any clear-cut opportunities. When Dundalk got on top, defender Daniel Cleary headed against the post from a Michael Duffy free kick and Duffy himself went close following good work from John Mountney, but it remained scoreless until half-time.

On the resumption, City did the needful. See tomorrow’s Evening Echo for full coverage and reaction.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Horgan, McCarthy, McLoughlin, Kane; McCormack, Morrissey; McNamee (Sadlier 79), Keohane (Buckley 58), Sheppard; Cummins (O’Hanlon 88).

DUNDALK: Rogers; Gannon (Folan half-time), Cleary, Hoare; Massey; Shields, Benson; Mountney (Connolly 82), McGrath (Hoban 66), Duffy; Hoban.

Referee: N Doyle (Dublin).

- Digital desk