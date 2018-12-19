Molde say they are happy 'to lend' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is only being loaned to Manchester United, according to Molde FK CEO Oystein Neerland.

Neerland said in a statement that the club were happy to let Man United borrow Solskjaer who was announced as the club's new caretaker manager until the end of the season.

In a statement released on Molde's website, Neerland said that United asking for Solskjaer was a "statement of trust".

"That Manchester United ask Molde FK to lend the manager is by itself an event, and not least a statement of trust for both Ole Gunnar and Molde FK," the CEO said.

"We are positive [happy] to lend Ole Gunnar, we wish both him and the club a success."

Neerland also announced that Erling Moe would be taking charge at Molde until May.

Solskjaer only extended his contract with Molde this month - signing on until 2021 - and the club expects him back at the end of the season to see it out.

Speaking to Molde's website, the 45-year-old said he couldn't pass up the chance to manage Man United.

"In football you never know what can happen. We get proof of time after time. This is an opportunity I had to take, he said.

"I am looking forward to leading Manchester United until the summer.

"At the same time, I will follow closely what is happening here at home. We have built stone for stone and the end of the season this year gives us hope for another good season.

"Erling, Trond and Per Magne will do a lot of work while I'm gone."

In announcing the departure of Jose Mourinho yesterday, Man United said there would be "a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager".

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be the favourite for the job and it is reported he would "regard the opportunity of moving to Old Trafford as too good to turn down".