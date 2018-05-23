Mohamed Salah won't break Ramadan fast for Champions League final

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says he won't break his fast for the Champions League final.

The Premier League's top scorer has been abstaining from food and drink during the Muslim month of Ramadan.

Mo Farah gave up Ramadan to win gold at the Olympic Games in London, but Salah says he will maintain his fast before facing Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Egyptian international will be able to eat at sunset, which will come half an hour before kick off in Kiev.

