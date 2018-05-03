Mohamed Salah v Cristiano Ronaldo – a comparison

Liverpool and Real Madrid will be looking to Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo to make the difference for their respective teams in the Champions League final on May 26.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the numbers behind the two players’ astonishing campaigns.

Club appearances (all competitions): Salah (Liverpool) 49, Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 41

Club goals (all competitions): Salah 43, Ronaldo 42

Domestic league goals: Salah 31, Ronaldo 24

Domestic league assists: Salah 9, Ronaldo 5

Champions League goals (includes qualifiers): Salah 11, Ronaldo 15

Champions League assists (includes qualifiers): Salah 4, Ronaldo 2

Braces: Salah 7, Ronaldo 11

Hat-tricks: Salah 0, Ronaldo 1

Four goals in a game: Salah 1, Ronaldo 1

Longest scoring streak: Salah 7 games, Ronaldo 12 games

Longest run without a goal: Salah 3 games, Ronaldo 3 games

– Includes all competitive games except internationals.

- Press Association