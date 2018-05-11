Mohamed Salah happy on Merseyside after stellar season

Mohamed Salah has reassured Liverpool fans his stunning first season is “just the beginning” of his time on Merseyside.

The Egyptian was named first team player and players’ player of the year at the club’s end-of-season awards at Anfield on Thursday.

His night then took him on a flight to London to collect the Football Writers’ Association’s award.

Brace! Still time for a hatrick tonight? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/G7xmEzEU66 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 10, 2018

The 25-year-old has scored 43 goals in all competitions since arriving from Roma last summer, a return which has seen him heavily linked with Spanish giants Real Madrid, who face Liverpool in the Champions League later this month.

But Salah seemed more than content with life on Merseyside after heading south with a trophy in each hand.

“I’m very happy here, everything is fine,” he said.

Mohamed Salah has had a season for the ages (Daniel Hambury/EMPICS)

“Of course I have got ambitions for the future with Liverpool. As you can see we had a great season, now we are in the Champions League final and everyone is excited.

“It is just the start. This is my first year here and it is the same for some other players. It is just the beginning.”

Liverpool cannot focus all of their energies on Real just yet, with the battle for a place in next season’s competition still not settled.

A point at home to Brighton on Sunday will be enough to secure a top-four finish, after which all eyes turn to Kiev.

“We are very comfortable about playing in the Champions League next season,” he said.

“For now we are thinking only about Brighton. Then we will have 14 days to prepare for the final. We will play to win against Real Madrid.

“It’s always special to play in any final. We know it’s not going to be easy.”

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson (left), James Milner and Mohamed Salah (right) (Peter Byrne/PA)

As for his rapidly growing collection of gongs, he added: “I’m very happy to win these awards. I had a good season but without the help of my team-mates it would have been very difficult.”

Salah won the FWA award from Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane.

Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby was the inaugural winner of the women’s award.

“She wants to be the best football in the world and she will achieve that with her dedication,” said England Women manager Phil Neville as the award was presented.

Also at Anfield, Trent Alexander-Arnold was named young player of the season, Wales international Harry Wilson took the academy award and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain’s thunderbolt against Manchester City in the Champions League was recognised as goal of the season.

Sophie Ingle and Gemma Bonner won Liverpool Ladies’ players’ player of the season and player of the season respectively.

