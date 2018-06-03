Mohamed Salah feeling good ahead of World Cup

Mohamed Salah is continuing to make encouraging progress in his unlikely battle to be fit for Egypt’s World Cup campaign.

The Liverpool forward suffered a shoulder injury in last month’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid and it was assumed he would miss out on the Russian showpiece.

But in his latest update on social media on Sunday, Salah posted a tweet of what appeared to be a strength and conditioning session, with the caption: “Good feelings…”

Earlier this week, the Egyptian Football Federation announced it does not expect Salah to be sidelined for more than three weeks, paving the way for him to feature in Russia.

A post on the federation’s Facebook page read: “The delegation of the national team was briefed on the recovery programme for the player, who is walking well and aims to join the squad in the World Cup, as well as the determination of the great player to catch up with his team-mates.

Mohamed Salah was injured in the Champions League final (Peter Byrne/PA)

“For his part, (team doctor) Mohamed Abou El-Ela said that the period of absence of Salah due to injury will not exceed three weeks.”

Egypt’s opening World Cup match takes place on June 15 against Uruguay, with their second against hosts Russia coming four days later.

- Press Association