Mohamed Salah avoids ban following Stoke clash

Mohamed Salah will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association following his clash with Bruno Martins Indi during Liverpool's match with Stoke on Saturday, it's understood.

@premierleague he swings... he misses! So is it okay for @MoSalah to throw a punch if you miss? Would @LuisSuarez9 or @diegocosta have got away with that? pic.twitter.com/IfJYdYkvlO — Barney (@Bobinsky1983) April 28, 2018

The Liverpool forward flicked an arm out at the Potters defender off the ball during Saturday's goalless draw at Anfield, but the incident was not seen by referee Andre Marriner.

A three-man panel of ex-referees reviewed the incident and decided it did not qualify as an act of violent conduct, Press Association Sport understands.

Salah, the Premier League's top scorer this term, could have been looking at a three-match ban from the Football Association had they decided differently.

- PA