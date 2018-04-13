Mo Salah makes history winning Premier League Player of the Month for third time

The unstoppable Mohamed Salah has picked up his third player of the month award in the Premier League for March.

The gong means he is now the first player to win the award three times in the same season in the Premier League's history.

Salah scored six goals in March taking his league goal tally to 29, and 39 in all competitions.

😎 @22mosalah in March:



4️⃣ games

6️⃣ goals

1️⃣ assist



⏪ Let's take a look back at history-making Mo's magnificent March... pic.twitter.com/xVFvttQSjY — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 13, 2018

Speaking on the Premier League's website, the Egyptian said: "I feel good to win it again, we had good results in the month so that’s the most important thing."

Three more goals for Salah will see him make more history - breaking the record for most goals scored in a 38 match Premier League season.

The current record stands at 31, jointly held by Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and former Red Luis Suarez.

Salah saw off Son Heung-min, Romelu Lukaku, David Silva, Cenk Tosun and Chris Wood to win the award.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has picked up the league's Manager of the Month award.

It is Dyche's first time picking up the accolade and he is the first Burnley recipient of a Premier League monthly award.

Dyche guided Burnley to a 100% record in March, beating Everton, West Ham and West Brom leaving the Clarets in 7th place and looking at a record finish in the Premier League.

"I’m really pleased for myself and my staff but particularly my players, they are having a really outstanding season," Dyche told the Premier League website.

Once we got that big win against Everton – and the first time we had turned a result around as well – we continued that with some fine form, so I'm very pleased.

Dyche beat Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Claude Puel to the award.

Rounding off the monthly awards, Leicester's Jamie Vardy picked up the Goal of the Month trophy for his volley against West Brom.