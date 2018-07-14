Mixed master Jamie Murray relishing chance of more Wimbledon glory

Jamie Murray says back-to-back Wimbledon mixed doubles crowns would ease the pain of his men’s doubles agony.

The Scot will play in the final with new partner Victoria Azarenka on Sunday, taking on Alexander Peya and Nicole Melichar on Centre Court.

He aims to repeat the glory of 12 months ago when he won with Martina Hingis. Should Murray succeed with Azarenka, it will be his third mixed doubles title at the All England Club, after his first victory came in 2007 with Jelena Jankovic.

5 Down. 1 To Go. Come on @vichka35 #wimbledon

Similar success in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon has proved elusive and his crack at a maiden title here with Bruno Soares ended in quarter-final heartbreak when they went down to Michael Venus and Raven Klaasen in five sets.

Murray admitted to feeling hurt, but getting back on court with Azarenka helped him set aside the men’s doubles blow.

“It would make up for it, for sure,” he said. “We had a rough night that night. It was a tough one to lose, we knew at that stage of the tournament we had a great chance to go on and win it and our biggest goal of the year was to win a Wimbledon.

“We came with great expectations, so to go out in a match like that, I was pretty sad.

🔥 👊🏻 🎾

“It was nice in the end to come out the next day and play mixed and have focus on something else important and I am really excited to be in the final again.”

Murray has already had a stellar career, having been world number one in doubles, contributed to Davis Cup glory and won five grand slams.

But he is ready for more.

“I have had a lot of amazing moments on the tennis court in my career,” he said.

Sunday will be @jamie_murray's 4th @Wimbledon Final! 🇬🇧



Can he complete a mixed doubles hat trick? 🏆🏆🏆

“I have done a lot of good things. If I stopped tomorrow I would be pretty happy with what I have accomplished, but I still feel I can do more in the game.”

Murray and Azarenka could easily have been back at home as they were 5-1 down in the final set of their second-round clash with Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Groenefeld before reeling off six successive games.

Azarenka said: “We were 5-1 down and we had to come back, I didn’t think we were going to be playing this match, it feels like we have played so many matches and spent so much time on the court.

“I wouldn’t have said at the start of the tournament we would be coming back from being pretty much dead but it is fun. All those moments are super important.”

On the prospect of extending a budding partnership which was formed just days before the tournament began, Azarenka added: “You never know. I love playing mixed doubles, I really do.

“It’s so much fun and I feel like it helps my game in singles to be able to find the court, so we will see.”

- Press Association