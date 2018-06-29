Missing the World Cup? The League of Ireland can offer you a football fix

The World Cup takes a rest day on Friday meaning football fans will be left without international football for the first time since June 14.

The League of Ireland could provide you with your football fix with a mouth-watering top of the table clash taking place.

Picture: Sportsfile

After a three-week summer break, the Airtricity League Premier Division resumes with Cork City travelling to Oriel Park to take on Dundalk.

Just one point separates the two sides with table-toppers City winning seven games on the bounce, while Dundalk have won eight on the spin.

"We know it will be a very tough, intense game," City boss John Caulfield told the club's website ahead of the game.

Games between the two teams have been really close over the last few years, and we expect nothing different this time around. Like we always do, we are going there to try and win the match.

"Over the last number of years, we have had some really good results there, but we know we need to be at our best tomorrow. We know that, if we perform to our best, then we feel we can get the points."

Lilywhites boss Stephen Kenny told dundalkfc.com: "It should be a good atmosphere in Oriel Park.

"It’s going to be a difficult game but we are all very much looking forward to it and we are all enthused by the occasion."

Picture: Sportsfile

The sides have met three times already in 2018, with City having won two of those games.

Kick-off is at 7.35pm and it will be live on RTÉ2 and on the RTÉ Player.

There are plenty of other exciting League of Ireland clashes to look forward to including a Dublin derby between Bohemians and St Patrick's Athletic.

Elsewhere, Limerick take on Bray and Shamrock Rovers welcome Derry City.

And don't worry. The World Cup resumes tomorrow with the first of the knock out stage games.

France take on Argentina at 3pm while Uruguay will play Portugal in the 7pm kick-off.