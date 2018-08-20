Middlesbrough open talks over Yannick Bolasie loan deal

Middlesbrough are in talks with Everton winger Yannick Bolasie over a season-long loan deal, Press Association Sport understands.

Boro boss Tony Pulis is keen on adding Bolasie to his squad as he targets automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

Bolasie returned to action for the Toffees in December last year after 12 months on the sidelines recovering from knee ligament damage, but struggled to rediscover his best form and is yet to make a senior appearance this season.

Pulis is hopeful of persuading the 29-year-old former Crystal Palace player to attempt to resurrect his career at the Riverside Stadium, with the Teessiders currently sitting at the top of the table after four games.

Adama Traore left the club for Wolves in an £18million move earlier this month and the manager is keen to replace him with a similarly creative player.

Middlesbrough also maintain an interest in signing Everton’s Muhamed Besic, who spent part of last season on loan at the club.

- Press Association