Mick McCarthy’s career in pictures

Mick McCarthy has been appointed Republic of Ireland coach for the second time.

The former Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich boss returns to the post he held between 1996 and 2002 as he succeeds Martin O’Neill in the Ireland hot seat.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the 59-year-old’s career in pictures. McCarthy, right, began his playing career with hometown club Barnsley (PA Archive)

After four years at Manchester City, McCarthy joined Celtic in 1987 and won three trophies in two years with the Hoops (PA Archive)

McCarthy finished his playing career at Millwall before taking over as Lions boss in 1992, his first foray into management (Fiona Hanson/PA)

in 1996, McCarthy succeeded Jack Charlton as manager of the Republic of Ireland, having represented the country 57 times as a player (PA News)

McCarthy celebrates after Ireland secure their place at the 2002 World Cup finals with a 2-1 aggregate win over Iran in the qualifying play-off (Andew Budd/PA)

A pre-tournament bust-up between McCarthy and captain Roy Keane, which saw the Manchester United midfielder sent home, marred Ireland’s World Cup build-up (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

McCarthy led Ireland through the group stages at the 2002 World Cup in Japan and Korea unbeaten, aided by a stoppage-time Robbie Keane equaliser that earned them a 1-1 draw with eventual finalists Germany (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Ireland’s run in the tournament came to an end at the last-16 stage after they were beaten 3-2 on penalties by Spain following a 1-1 draw (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

McCarthy stood down as Ireland manager in November 2002 following defeats in their opening two Euro 2004 qualifiers (Haydn West/PA)

McCarthy was appointed Sunderland boss in March 2003, succeeding Howard Wilkinson, but he could not prevent the Black Cats from being relegated from the Premier League that season (Gareth Copley/PA)

After losing in the 2003-04 play-offs, McCarthy guided Sunderland back into the Premier League the following season as Championship winners (Nick Potts/PA)

McCarthy was sacked in March 2006, the day after a 2-1 defeat at Manchester City left Sunderland eight points adrift at the foot of of the Premier League (Gareth Copley/PA)

Under McCarthy, Sunderland picked up only 10 points from 27 games in the 2005-06 Premier League season and relegation was to follow (Owen Humphreys/PA)

McCarthy’s next managerial job was with Championship side Wolves, where he took charge in July 2006 as the permanent successor to Glenn Hoddle (Nick Potts/PA)

After finishing fifth and seventh in his first two seasons at Molineux, McCarthy led Wolves into the Premier League as champions in 2009 (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves spent three seasons in the Premier League, during which time McCarthy came up against the man he has replaced as Ireland manager, Martin O’Neill, who was then in charge of Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

McCarthy was sacked by Wolves in February 2012 after a run that brought just one win in 13 matches (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

McCarthy took charge of Ipswich in November 2012 with the club bottom of the Championship standings (Gareth Fuller/PA)

McCarthy kept Ipswich up in his first year and led them to the Championship play-offs in 2015, where they lost in the semi-finals to bitter rivals Norwich (Stephen Pond/PA)

Ipswich were the victims of an FA Cup upset in January 2017 after losing their third-round replay at non-league Lincoln (Mike Egerton/PA)

McCarthy resigned as Ipswich boss in April 2018 after almost six years in charge(Chris Radburn/PA)

