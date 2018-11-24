Mick McCarthy to be unveiled as Republic of Ireland manager tomorrow

Mick McCarthy will be unveiled as the new Republic of Ireland manager tomorrow afternoon.

The former Ireland captain will sign a €2.4 million two-year contract this weekend to succeed Martin O'Neill.

McCarthy's long-time number two Terry Connor is expected to be appointed assistant manager, with Robbie Keane part of the coaching team.

Ireland will learn their opponents for Euro 2020 Qualification when the draw is made in Dublin on Sunday week.

Digital Desk