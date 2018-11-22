Mick McCarthy to be offered Ireland job - reports

It is being reported that Mick McCarthy will take over as Republic of Ireland manager for the second time.

The 59-year-old is said to arrive in Dublin this weekend to negotiate a contract that will see him take over from Martin O'Neill who departed his role yesterday.

McCarthy first managed Ireland from 1996 to 2002 and led the country to the last 16 of the World Cup in his final year before resigning.

He left his most recent spell with Ipswich back in April.

More as we get it...

- Digital Desk