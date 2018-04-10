Mick McCarthy quits as Ipswich manager after Knudsen goal beats Barnsley

Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy has quit his post four games early following his side's 1-0 home win over his former club Barnsley.

The 59-year-old had been due to leave the Championship outfit at the end of the season but instead quit after Jonas Knudsen's 54th-minute goal left the team 12th in the table and above rivals Norwich on goal difference.

🎥 | Mick McCarthy spoke with iFollow Ipswich shortly after the full-time whistle at Portman Road this evening as he confirmed his departure from the Club. pic.twitter.com/TEFfbLGOkA — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 10, 2018

The former Republic of Ireland manager had been linked with becoming Barnsley's manager earlier in the season after Paul Heckingbottom left Oakwell to manage Leeds.

In the first attack of the game Barnsley forward Brad Potts fired wide of the left hand post from outside the penalty area and in the third minute a raid down the right by Barry Cotter, making his first team debut for the home side, ended in a foul on the full-back.

Ipswich defender Jordan Spence then fouled Oliver McBurnie outside the penalty area and Andy Yiadom's free kick was deflected over the bar for a corner.

From there Adam Hamilll's kick was headed onto the bar by former Ipswich player and Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore and cleared to safety.

In the 11th-minute good build-up play by Town resulted in a shot at goal by Bersant Celina which was comfortably gathered by Barnsley keeper Adam Davies.

A minute later a cross-shot from Hammill was palmed to safety by Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski as the game went from end to end.

A through ball from Barnsley midfielder Gary Gardner to Potts, midway through the first half, almost broke the deadlock as the striker's shot hit the side netting.

In the 31st minute, great play from Mustapha Carayol wide right set Martyn Waghorn free on the outside of the penalty area and his square pass to Celina left him with just the Barnsley keeper to beat but he blazed his shot over the bar.

The visitors had the ball in the net in the 38th minute when a free kick found the head of Moore and onto Lloyd Isgrove who was adjudged to be offside.

A minute later Cotter's powerful shot from outside the penalty area, following a darting run by Carayol, went just over the bar.

A great headed ball forward by Moore in the 48th minute found McBurnie free on goal but his shot sailed narrowly wide.

Ipswich then took the lead in the 54th minute following a corner by Carayol and a near post header by Knudsen which found the right hand corner of the goal.

In the 71st minute a foul on Barnsley substitute Tom Bradshaw by Knudsen led to a free kick just outside the penalty area which was cleared up field into the visitors' half only for Waghorn to drag his shot wide.

In the 79th minute Waghorn headed just over the bar and with time running out the same player found himself unmarked in the penalty area but blazed the ball over.

A goalmouth scramble in the Ipswich penalty area in 89th minute led to the ball being cleared as the home side held on for the points.

- PA