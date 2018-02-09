Mick McCarthy plays down Barnsley link

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy has played down speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at hometown club Barnsley.

The Tykes are searching for a new manager after Paul Heckingbottom took over at Leeds on Tuesday, just days after signing a new deal.

McCarthy made more than 300 appearances for Barnsley during a successful six-year spell as a player and is the bookmakers' favourite to replace Heckingbottom.

But the 59-year-old, whose contract at Portman Road expires this summer, has not had any contact with his former club.

"I understand why I got linked with it, but I think there's a lot of ex-players that get linked there because they're former heroes of the club," he told iFollow Ipswich.

"Whether they've all had managerial experience as much as I've had, I don't know.

"I guess they look at me and Barnsley and think I was a good player there. It doesn't mean to say I'm going to be a good manager there.

"But I've had a pretty good record over the last 26 years so I understand why there's an interest and people would like me to go back. But that's all it's been.

"I was amazed yesterday. I've got people sticking their head in my office and saying jokingly, 'are you still here?' and 'you're favourite for the Barnsley job'. I've not heard a thing and have not looked for a thing.

"All I've been concentrating on is [the next match against] Burton. It's the old cliche, but that's just the case."

McCarthy's Ipswich are 16 points better off than relegation-threatened Barnsley, who will be led by caretaker boss Paul Harsley in Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.