Michael Murphy instrumental as Donegal see off Cavan

By Alan Foley at Ballybofey

Donegal 2-20 Cavan 1-15: Donegal and Cavan put on an entertaining fare in the Ulster SFC opener and it will be Declan Bonner’s side who take on Derry in the last eight in two weeks’ time.

Cavan managed to score the opening goal of the game on 16 minutes to edge themselves into a 1-3 to 0-4 lead with Caoimhin O’Reilly shooting past Shaun Patton after some splendid approach play by Killian Clark.

But that was the only Cavan score in a spell between the ninth and 32nd minute when they were outscored 1-9 to 1-0 by their hosts.

Michael Murphy was typically instrumental with six points in all and Michael Langan and Ciaran Thompson were, especially in the first half, on top form with three apiece from play.

Donegal managed to goal on 24 minutes when Ryan McHugh fisted home a 45 from Murphy that was dropping short.

Donegal, 1-10 to 1-6 ahead at the break, kicked the first six points of the second half and although Cavan had their moments, with Gearoid McKiernan posting seven points, Patrick McBrearty’s four points in the last 11 minutes steered the home team to victory.

That success was confirmed in the last minute when Cian Mulligan smashed home a second Donegal goal.

Donegal: Shaun Patton; Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Neil McGee, Caolan Ward (0-1); Stephen McMenamin, Paul Brennan, Ryan McHugh (1-0); Hugh McFadden, Leo McLoone (0-1); Ciaran Thompson (0-3), Michael Langan (0-3), Frank McGlynn; Patrick McBrearty (0-4), Michael Murphy (0-6, 3f), Jamie Brennan (0-2). Subs Ciaran McGinley for Thompson (52), Eamonn Doherty for McMenamin (58), Cian Mulligan (1-0) for McHugh (59), Mark McHugh for McGlynn (65), Stephen McBrearty for J Brennan (68), Caolan McGonagle for Langan (60).

Cavan: Raymond Galligan; Jason McLoughlin, Padraig Faulkner, Niall Murray (0-1); Killian Brady, Ciaran Brady, Conor Moynagh; Killian Clarke, Bryan Magee (0-1); Cian Mackey (0-2, 1f), Oisin McKiernan, Enda Flanagan; Caoimhin O’Reilly (1-3, 3f), Gearoid McKiernan (0-7, 2f), Conor Bradley. Fergal Reilly for K Brady (22), Niall Clerkin for Murray (half-time), Adrian Cole (0-1) for Magee (43), Martin Reilly for O’Reilly (45), Dara McVeety for Flanagan (52), Ryan Connolly for Bradley (70).

Referee: David Gough (Meath).