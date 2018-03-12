Michael Duignan criticises player for 'absolutely despicable' dig at opponent's testicles

Michael Duignan has criticised Adrian Tuohy for a "despicable" dig at an opponent's testicles, writes Stephen Barry.

The Galway corner-back was tangling with Limerick's Barry Murphy when he prodded his hurley into Murphy's groin area.

Duignan revealed he has suffered a bad injury to that area, and the former Offaly hurler added such digs have the potential to be life-changing for those on the receiving end.

Barry Murphy of Limerick and Adrian Tuohy of Galway tussle off the ball at Pearse Stadium. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

"To me it's absolutely despicable," said Duignan on RTÉ's Allianz League Sunday.

"A belt into the testicles like that... You might give a lad a dig into the stomach, or a belt, but hurling people don't do that.

"Amazingly, Cathal McAllister goes over to the All-Ireland referee, Fergal Horgan, on the line and asked him did he see it.

"He obviously saw something, because he gave him the card. How can he give a yellow card? What sort of an example are we showing?

"We all played the game hard and there often would be belts given, but that sort of an incident - and I had a bad injury myself in that area, and my young lad had last year as well - is not nice. It's life-changing.

"Barry Murphy is very lucky that he wasn't badly hurt. He got up and played a very good second-half."

Former Clare and Dublin manager Anthony Daly added "that's OTT and Adrian Tuohy is very lucky there".