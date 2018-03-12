Michael Carrick to retire at the end of this season

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick has announced his intention to retire at the end of the season and join Jose Mourinho's coaching staff.

The 36-year-old is the longest-serving player at Old Trafford, having joined from Tottenham in 2006 and gone onto win the Champions League and five Premier League titles, among many other trophies.

Carrick, capped 34 times by England, has looked likely to leave United in recent summers only to pen extensions at a club that rewarded his fine service with a testimonial last year.

The 36-year-old was handed the captain's armband last summer after the exit of Wayne Rooney but has only made three starts in all competitions this season.

It has long been expected that Carrick would hang up his boots at the end of the campaign - something the veteran confirmed on Monday, along with his intention to take up manager Mourinho's offer to join the coaching staff.

"There comes a time when as much as you like it or don't like it, your body tells you it's time to stop playing football," the 36-year-old said.

"So that's pretty much where I'm at, which is fine. It's something you've got to accept so that's where I am at.

"It's kind of been sorted out (for a coaching role). We're still talking about it, to be honest, so there's nothing to totally confirm as yet.

"But, yeah, it's looking likely."

- PA