Michael Carrick leads support as Sir Alex Ferguson comes out of intensive care

Michael Carrick has welcomed the news his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson is out of intensive care following surgery on a brain haemorrhage.

The United midfielder, who is due to make his final appearance for the club in the home game against Watford on Sunday, wrote on Twitter: “Amazing to hear such positive news.”

In a statement United said: “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.



Before United made the announcement about the the 76-year-old former manager’s condition the club’s current boss Jose Mourinho and former players spoke positively about their hopes for his recovery.

Mourinho was speaking ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match at West Ham, when he was asked about the former United manager, who won 38 trophies during his Old Trafford tenure.

“His family asked for privacy and that is what I am going to respect,” Mourinho said. “But (as a club) we are positive. We are very, very positive. We are confident.”

Asked if it would influence the mood of the players or United coaching staff going into Thursday night’s match at the London Stadium, Mourinho replied: “No, I can only think that if there is any relation, it is a positive relation.”

Gestures of support continue for the Scot, who retired in 2013 having guided United to 13 Premier League titles as well as five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.

“You’ve seen the response, not just from within football but from people all around the world. It shows how much he means to people. I’m not surprised,” Wales manager and former United winger Ryan Giggs said.

Speaking at the launch of the FAW and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards, Giggs told Press Association Sport: “No matter who you support you’ve got to recognise what he’s done for the game. Like everyone I was shocked to hear the news, I was with him just a couple of weeks ago at a dinner.

“I know him better than most and I’m wishing him a speedy recovery. Hopefully he recovers fully and wishes go to Cathy and the family.

“It’s not going to be easy, but he’s a strong person. I’ve seen that close at hand, ever since I met him at 13 years old,” said Giggs.

“He’s had a huge influence on not just my career, but my life. Wishes and prayers to him and I hope he makes a full recovery.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino promised to visit Ferguson after his side secured a top-four finish.

Pochettino said: “I am so pleased, so happy. If I have time I will visit him, he is a massive personality in football and he is a fantastic person. I am so happy for him and all the people that love him.”

Eric Cantona also joined the words of support for the recovery for his former manager, appearing in a short video clip on posted on Twitter declaring: “It’s Fergie time and you will win. You always do.”

The Commissioner of Football: 'It's Fergie time and you will win!' 💪



Former France striker Cantona proved a pivotal signing when Ferguson bought him from Leeds for £1.2million in late November 1992 as United went on to win the inaugural Premier League title.

“This friend of mine, he is not doing too well,” Cantona said in a video on Eurosport’s official Twitter feed captioned: The Commissioner of Football.

“He is like a mentor to me, he nurtured me, he never judged me.

“He is such a fighter, he will pull through. It is Fergie time, and you will win. You always do.”

- Press Association