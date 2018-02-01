Mesut Ozil signs new Arsenal deal

Mesut Ozil has announced on Twitter he has signed a new contract to keep him at Arsenal for "three more years".

The 29-year-old World Cup winner will now stay with the Gunners until summer 2021.

Ozil shared a photo of him signing the contract with manager Arsene Wenger and said: "#YaGunnersYa.... ooh yaaa! Proud to announce: I signed dat thing... 3 more years with Arsenal!

"It's been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that's why I had to think hard and talk with everyone who's important to me.

"Good things take time! In the end I let my heart decide."