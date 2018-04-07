Merseyside derby: Here's how the Everton and Liverpool players rated

Here are our player ratings from the Merseyside derby 0-0 stalemate.

EVERTON

JORDAN PICKFORD: Did his chances of being England's number one at the World Cup no harm with two excellent saves to deny Dominic Solanke and James Milner. 7

SEAMUS COLEMAN: A dynamic presence at the start but his influence as an attacking force waned as Liverpool began to dominate possession. Bailed out by Pickford when a poor clearance presented the ball to Solanke but played a key defensive role in the second half. 6

Everton's Seamus Coleman and Liverpool's Danny Ings exchange words at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

PHIL JAGIELKA: Jagielka has turned his season round and Everton have looked stronger at the back as a result. Produced a number of important clearances. 7

MICHAEL KEANE: Has grown after a difficult start to life at Goodison Park and his partnership with Jagielka was solid again. 6

LEIGHTON BAINES: Everton were vulnerable down their left, although Baines received little support. Grew as an attacking threat late on and unlucky not to create a goal with a fine cross. 6

WAYNE ROONEY: A poor game from the former England captain. Everton needed him to orchestrate from midfield but Rooney's passing was well off and he was substituted inside an hour. 4

MORGAN SCHNEIDERLIN: Much maligned at Goodison Park but Schneiderlin was one of Everton's better players here. 6

TOM DAVIES: Brought into the side and added energy to the midfield from the display against Manchester City. 6

THEO WALCOTT: The winger should have relished being up against an out-of-position centre-back in Ragnar Klavan, but Walcott was a peripheral figure until he created a chance for Cenk Tosun that should have been taken. 5

CENK TOSUN: Showed his confidence with an early volley over the bar but was given a thankless task with little supply. Sent a late header wide with the goal gaping. 5

YANNICK BOLASIE: Came closest to scoring for Everton with a fine, curling effort superbly tipped behind by Loris Karius but was otherwise a weak link and seemed to run out of energy very early. His substitution was met with cheers. 5

Substitutes:

IDRISSA GANA GUEYE (for Rooney, 57): Only on the bench after hamstring trouble. Everton improved after he came on. 6

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN (for Bolasie, 61): Everton showed new-found attacking belief when he was introduced. 6

BENI BANINGIME (for Davies, 79): Came on as Everton pressed forward. 5

LIVERPOOL

LORIS KARIUS: A spectator for much of the match but his one real contribution was a stunning save from Bolasie. 7

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius makes a save at Goodison Park. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

NATHANIEL CLYNE: Clyne's return from long-term injury has been a real bonus for Jurgen Klopp and the full-back was one of Liverpool's key attacking threats. 7

DEJAN LOVREN: A generally comfortable afternoon for the Liverpool defence and Lovren enjoyed a rare chance to push forward. 6

VIRGIL VAN DIJK: Rarely troubled but projects a commanding aura and made sure there were no slips. 7

RAGNAR KLAVAN: Asked to play out of position at left-back and would have expected to be much more severely tested than he was. Fortunate to get away with a sliced clearance that almost went in his own net. 6

GEORGINIO WIJNALDUM: Played as the deep-lying midfielder in preparation for the Champions League second leg against Manchester City on Tuesday, when Jordan Henderson will be suspended. Will surely face a much sterner examination then but looked assured. 7

JORDAN HENDERSON: Liverpool's midfield assumed control early on and maintained it, with Henderson a reliable presence. 6

JAMES MILNER: Probably Liverpool's most dangerous attacking threat in the first half and forced Pickford into a very good save. 7

DANNY INGS: Making his first start for two and a half years, it was perhaps not surprising that the former Burnley forward struggled to get into the game. Willing but offered no goal threat. 5

DOMINIC SOLANKE: Given his big chance in the absence of Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah but fluffed his lines when he shot straight at Pickford from six yards. Did at least offer a threat. 6

SADIO MANE: Less effective without the other two members of Liverpool's regular attacking triumvirate but showed flashes of his quality. 6

Substitutes:

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN (for Milner, 68): Showed his confidence with a driving run and shot immediately after being introduced. 6

ROBERTO FIRMINO (for Mane, 74): His time on the pitch coincided with a period of Everton dominance. 5

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD (for Ings, 89): Late introduction but almost got on the end of a through-ball playing up front. 5