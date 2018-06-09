Mentors and subs involved in shameful mass brawl between Armagh and Tyrone U20s

By Stephen Barry

Players spilled from both benches as a classic Ulster U20 Football semi-final between Armagh and Tyrone was overshadowed by a mass brawl.

There were distressed cries from the crowd as mentors and substitutes were involved in a chaotic all-in fight during extra-time last night at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh were narrowly trailing Tyrone when the melee kicked off, which quickly escalated out of control.

Four players were sent-off, two from each side - Armagh's Ryan Owens and Eoghan McDonnell and Tyrone's Tiarnan Drayne and Jude Campbell.

Two periods of extra-time were required to separate the remaining 13 men, with Armagh prevailing by 2-22 to 0-24.
