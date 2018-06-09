Mentors and subs involved in shameful mass brawl between Armagh and Tyrone U20s

By Stephen Barry

Players spilled from both benches as a classic Ulster U20 Football semi-final between Armagh and Tyrone was overshadowed by a mass brawl.

There were distressed cries from the crowd as mentors and substitutes were involved in a chaotic all-in fight during extra-time last night at the Athletic Grounds.

Armagh were narrowly trailing Tyrone when the melee kicked off, which quickly escalated out of control.

Tyrone displaying their usual class after u20s defeat to Armagh #GAA pic.twitter.com/eYF0GkO7vV — Paul! (@Paul_beIN) June 8, 2018

Four players were sent-off, two from each side - Armagh's Ryan Owens and Eoghan McDonnell and Tyrone's Tiarnan Drayne and Jude Campbell.

Two periods of extra-time were required to separate the remaining 13 men, with Armagh prevailing by 2-22 to 0-24.

Ridiculous scenes in the Athletic Grounds tonight. There is a putrid attitude of young lads thinking it's acceptable to thump the heads of each other. County boards should be given massive financial penalties until this shite is stamped out. — Declan Bogue (@DeclanBogue) June 8, 2018

Just seen a video clip of the shameful scenes at the Athletic Grounds last night. Fines for Armagh and Tyrone will hardly cut it this time. If that happened on the street, fellas would be doing time ffs! — Paddy Tierney (@PaddyTierney21) June 9, 2018

The fighting in the Armagh & Tyrone match got way out of hand last night for sure but don’t be hypocritical when commenting on it. This has happened with each county at some point and not just the North based on some of the tweets I have been reading. — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) June 9, 2018