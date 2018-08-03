'Medals in this team' declares coach as time confirmed for Ireland's Hockey World Cup semi-final

After their heroics against India, the Irish women's hockey team will play their semi-final tomorrow at 2pm.

Ireland will take on Spain at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London for a spot in the final.

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Ireland drew against India on Thursday evening and won 3-1 on penalties to secure passage to the next round

Roll on the semi finals! Ireland vs Spain tomorrow 2pm live on BT Sport #HWC2018 #GreenArmy pic.twitter.com/Bvr91e708L — Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 3, 2018

Spain are a team the Irish players will know well, with head coach Graham Shaw saying they have trained with them frequently in the past.

"We'd have spent 20 days a year in camp together [with Spain]," said Shaw"

"Whether they either come to Ireland, or we go to Spain, and we've done that probably for the last four or five years.

"So we know their coaching staff, we know their team very very well.

"When we play each other we tend to draw the series a lot. The last series we played in February we drew it 2-2."

If they beat Spain, they will play the Netherlands or Australia in the final. That semi-final tips-off at 4.30pm tomorrow.

Shaw also felt that with more funding and support his team could bring home an Olympic medal.

Graham Shaw

"I suppose to put it into context, 90 teams have entered this competition with the qualifiers and we're down to the last four," the Ireland coach said.

"We have some outstanding hockey players on our team and if we can give these players the resources where we can train more full time and spend more time together there is medals in this team.

"European, medal in world competition, medal in Olympic Games. I think it's time now to get behind the sport."