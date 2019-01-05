McIlroy three shots off the lead in Sentry Tournament of Champions

Back to Golf Sport Home

Rory McIlroy finished three shots off the pace after the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old carded a second-round 68 to leave him chasing American leader Gary Woodland.

McIlroy had shot a bogey and two birdies before the turn but the Northern Irishman produced a flawless back nine, holing four birdies, to keep himself in the chasing pack.

READ MORE: 'I could get killed out there': US basketball star to miss London trip over Erdogan fears

He was joined in second place by Bryson DeChambeau, who matched McIlroy with a round of 68, and day one leader Kevin Tway, who carded a two-under 71 after his first-round 66.

Three-time PGA Tour winner Woodland bogeyed the second and seventh hole but rallied to hole five straight birdies through holes 11 to 15 and match his first-round 67 to get to 12 under.

World number one Brooks Koepka settled for a round of 70 after a disappointing first-round 76 to move into joint 27th, while England's Ian Poulter moved up the leaderboard to tie for ninth place on six under.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS:

GolfSportRory McIlroy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport