McIlroy feeling good as he aims to reel in Thomas

Rory McIlroy admitted to feeling good in “every facet” of his game as he eyes a final-round shoot-out with leader Justin Thomas at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Northern Ireland’s McIlroy posted his second-straight 67 to move to 11 under in a bogey-free third round at Akron, to trail clear leader Thomas by three shots.

Thomas also posted a 67 to sit on 14 under, while England’s Ian Poulter carded a par 70, for a tie of second at 11 under with McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy, pictured, will face off with Justin Thomas at Akron on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)

But it will be McIlroy who will partner Thomas in the final group on Sunday, with the 29-year-old having now strung together 26 holes without a bogey.

“It felt good, I hit a few more fairways today which definitely helped,” McIlroy told Sky Sports.

“I drove the ball well, gave myself plenty of chances, didn’t convert too many but even when I put myself out of position I held some good pars.

“If I can just make a couple more birdies tomorrow and keep the bogies off my card, I shouldn’t be too far away.

“I’ve putted well this week and every facet of my game feels pretty good.

“I probably would have taken 67 before the start of the day the way the conditions were, so I’m happy with that.

“I’m excited for tomorrow to see how everything holds up.”

"Hey JT, guess who's in the final group with you tomorrow?!"#WGCBridgestone pic.twitter.com/9rZQJRYxKX — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) August 4, 2018

Poulter, world number three Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood had shared the lead on 11 under after the second round – but the two English players were unable to advance their claims on Saturday.

Poulter kept himself in touch with the leaders courtesy of his 70, while Fleetwood’s four-over 74 dropped him back down to a share of ninth with Louis Oosthuizen, at seven under.

