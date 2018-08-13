McGuigan: Tyrone will need to step up to defeat Dublin

Tyrone legend Brian McGuigan says they will need a big step up in performance if they are to challenge Dublin in next month's All-Ireland Football Final.

Niall Sludden's 64th-minute goal helped Mickey Harte's side edge out Monaghan by a point in yesterday's semi-final while Dublin enjoyed a comfortable nine-point victory over Galway on Saturday.

Three-time All-Ireland winner McGuigan feels his old side will need to raise their level in the decider.

Speaking after the match, McGuigan said: "Going by today's performance, it'll not do against a Dublin team who are setting the world alight and you have to give them credit because they just keep coming back.

"For myself, I know winning an All-Ireland and coming back the following year was always hard to do but for Dublin to be doing it consistently year after year, it's a credit to them.

"But we had to go into a final for Mickey Harte and his men because everyone is expecting Dublin to win and especially after Tyrone's performance today.

"I would have to say, I thought that Monaghan were slightly better than Tyrone and a lot of Tyrone's main players didn't play to their full potential."

