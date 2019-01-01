McCarthy names his side as Cork prepare to take Limerick in McGrath Cup semi-finals

Ronan McCarthy has announced the Cork senior football team to play Limerick in the semi-finals of the McGrath Cup this weekend.

The Munster teams will meet at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale at 2pm on Sunday afternoon to kick of their 2019 seasons.

The Cork line-up is captained by Ian Maguire.

The winning team on Sunday will meet with the winners of the game between Clare and Waterford in the McGrath Cup final.

Cork (v Limerick)

1. Mark White (Clonakilty) 2. Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers) 3. James Loughrey (Mallow) 4. Conor Dennehy (St Finbarrs) 5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet) 6. Kevin Flahive (Douglas) 7. Paul Walsh (Kanturk) 8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs — captain) 9. Cillian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig) 10. Tom Clancy (Fermoy) 11. Sean White (Clonakilty) 12. Mattie Taylor (Mallow) 13. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea) 14. Ruairi Deane (Bantry) 15. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs