McCallion meets FAI to discuss potential for Derry to be involved in UEFA 2023 U21 bid
10/01/2019 - 16:58:00Back to Soccer Sport Home
Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion met FAI Chief Executive John Delaney to discuss the potential for Derry and the north-west to be involved in the bid to host the UEFA Under 21 Championships in 2023.
The Foyle MP said:
"I met with FAI chief executive John Delaney in Dublin today alongside my party colleagues Karen Mullan and Raymond McCartney to discuss the potential for Derry to be involved in the UEFA U21 Championships in 2023.
"Today's meeting is part of our ongoing engagements with the FAI and IFA and those meetings will continue."
Join the conversation - comment here