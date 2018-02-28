Mayor of Liverpool hits out at 'madness' of Liverpool match clashing with Grand National

The Mayor of Liverpool says it's "madness" Liverpool will play a game around the same time as the Grand National at nearby Aintree.

The Premier League match with Bournemouth on Saturday, April 14 of has been moved to 5.30pm for TV coverage.

That's 15 minutes after the iconic horse race starts.

Joe Anderson tweeted an "urgent meeting" with Merseyside Police is needed, saying they'd struggle to "cope".

