Mayo midfielder Barry Moran retires from inter-county football

Mayo footballer Barry Moran has retired from inter-county football.

According to Midwest Radio, the chartered accountant is to travel abroad for work and has informed Stephen Rochford and his teammates of the decision.

Barry Moran is to retire from inter-county football. The @MitchelsGaa player is to travel abroad with work and has informed management and players. He will remain playing with his club for the moment., — Midwest Radio Sport (@MWRSport) July 16, 2018

Moran played 13 seasons for Mayo since making his debut in 2005 against Kerry. He played in five All-Ireland finals - starting the 2012 decider and coming on a sub in 2006, 2013 and the 2016 draw and replay - through the ups and downs of Mayo's luckless pursuit for Sam Maguire.

He also endured heartbreak in two All-Ireland Club finals with Castlebar Mitchels, who he will continue playing for.

He enjoyed huge success at provincial level, however, winning six Connacht Senior titles, two Club titles and three at U21 level, as well as an All-Ireland U21 victory in 2006.

He also won four Mayo SFC titles.

The versatile midfielder was used both as a full-forward and sweeper in front of the full-back line in recent years, but missed all of 2017 through injury and didn't feature this summer despite injuries to first-choice midfielders Tom Parsons and Seamus O’Shea.

