Mayo defender's brave blockdown compared to GAA's greatest
26/06/2018 - 14:31:00Back to GAA Sport Home
An amazing blockdown by a Mayo defender has garnered comparisons to some of the greatest in GAA history.
Mayo's Rachel Kearns threw herself at the feet of Galway’s Olivia Divilly in a full-stretch dive to stop a goal-bound shot.
It's no surprise to see that from the Mayo wing-back given her collection of blocks captured by photographers around the country.
In last Sunday's Connacht final...
In last year's All-Ireland final...
And as as a goalkeeper in this year's League final...
It's even been compared to two of the great All-Ireland final blocks.
I’m thinking Conor Gormley..— Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) June 25, 2018
Mick Lyons's brave 1987 effort...
And Conor Gormley's stunning 2003 recovery...
Not bad company to be in!
Join the conversation - comment here