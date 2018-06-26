Mayo defender's brave blockdown compared to GAA's greatest

An amazing blockdown by a Mayo defender has garnered comparisons to some of the greatest in GAA history.

Mayo's Rachel Kearns threw herself at the feet of Galway’s Olivia Divilly in a full-stretch dive to stop a goal-bound shot.

It's no surprise to see that from the Mayo wing-back given her collection of blocks captured by photographers around the country.

In last Sunday's Connacht final...

In last year's All-Ireland final...

And as as a goalkeeper in this year's League final...

It's even been compared to two of the great All-Ireland final blocks.

I’m thinking Conor Gormley.. — Jerome Quinn (@JeromeQuinn) June 25, 2018

Mick Lyons's brave 1987 effort...

And Conor Gormley's stunning 2003 recovery...

Not bad company to be in!