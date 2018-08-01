Mayo dealt double blow with two of the backroom team to step down

Mayo look set for a management shakeup with two members of the backroom team set to step down.

Long-serving selector Donie Buckley and goalkeeping coach Peter Burke are said to be stepping down.

Donie Buckley. Picture: Sportsfile

Armagh All-Ireland winner Tony McEntee could also quit his role in the backroom staff.

Manager Stephen Rochford is set to hold talks with the County Board next week.

The Irish Examiner reports that Donnie Buckley's role in the team was an extensive one.

The Castleisland man did everything from one-on-one coaching to preparing and leading video analysis sessions to planning and tailoring training sessions for specific opponents.

Many of the panel have spoken favourably about Buckley in the past.

The news comes just over a month after the Westerners were knocked out of the Football Championship by Kildare.

The game was notable for the Newbridge or nowhere controversy in the week leading up to the clash.

- Digital Desk