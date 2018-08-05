Maurizio Sarri urges Thibaut Courtois to speak up if he wishes to leave Chelsea

Maurizio Sarri would sanction Thibaut Courtois’ Stamford Bridge exit if the Chelsea goalkeeper expresses a desire to leave on Monday.

The 26-year-old has been number one at Stamford Bridge ever since returning from an extended loan spell at Atletico Madrid in 2014.

Courtois’ desire to return to Spain is well-documented, with the goalkeeper’s agent Christophe Henrotay having publicly pleaded with Chelsea to allow him to leave for Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with the Belgium international for years and recently-appointed Blues boss Sarri is willing to sell him if that is what the player requests.

“I have no reaction on the agent,” the Chelsea boss said with a laugh after the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Community Shield.

“I am not interested in the agent. I want to hear Courtois.

“If Courtois tomorrow will tell me the same, I have to speak with my club of course because I want only players with a very high level of motivation.

“I don’t have anything to answer to the agent.”

