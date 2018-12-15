Mauricio Pochettino: Sometimes it’s better not to make a signing

Tottenham might have to endure another transfer window without signing any new players unless Mauricio Pochettino can find the right one.

Spurs made history when they became the first Premier League side since the summer transfer window’s inception not to sign any players – not that it has affected their form much.

Pochettino has guided his team into the last 16 of the Champions League and the top three of the Premier League ahead of Burnley’s visit on Saturday, and he is reluctant to add to his squad just for the sake of it.

January is seen as a difficult window to do good business as players tend to be overpriced and, more worryingly in Pochettino’s case, signings take time to bed in.

Lucas Moura, for example, arrived from Paris St Germain last January, but only bedded into Pochettino’s way of playing after an extensive pre-season.

The Argentinian has said in the past he would like to add players next month, but will not compromise on his ethos.

Asked if he would be disappointed if they did not bring in anyone, he said: “No, not disappointed. I know very well that January is always difficult.

“In the same way, if you find some player, look what happened to different players that arrive in January last season. Tottenham are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League despite making no signings in the summer (Manu Fernandez/AP)

“It takes time to understand and to perform, to fit with the team. Sometimes it’s better not to sign if you don’t find the right player.”

Having a settled dressing room is certainly helping Spurs’ cause this season as they have enjoyed their best start to a Premier League campaign.

Managing a squad is one of Pochettino’s strengths and he has hinted he could allow players to leave, with the likes of Fernando Llorente and Georges-Kevin N’Koudou likely to move on.

He said: “Sometimes, players who maybe don’t play too much they need to go and play in another (club). OK, you can manage, but players that cannot manage to spend all the season not being important in the team, that is the moment to talk with players that are maybe disappointed because they don’t play too much.

“Maybe the best decision is to send them on loan or to sell some players but that is about when the moment arrives to talk with different players.”

