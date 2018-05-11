Mauricio Pochettino predicts ‘complicated’ transfer window for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is predicting a “complicated” summer in the transfer market, despite his side booking their Champions League spot.

Spurs have sealed a third successive year in Europe’s elite club competition, in a season where they played at Wembley and all the other teams around them spent massively.

There is not likely to be any let-up in that spending by their rivals – an area where Spurs have been left behind in recent years – and Pochettino accepts they may have to target a different kind of player.

“The number of players will be limited, like every season, and the market today is going up,” he said. “The last few seasons have become crazy, no?

“But in the end there is a number of players who can help you improve. Then of course if you have a strong financial side you can go buy some players.

“But of course it is not new for us – we have priority players to sign but they go to a club with more money.

“You say, ‘OK, we need to find another option’.

“Sometimes you need to sign opportunities when you can’t get your top priorities.

“To be sure it is complicated. It will be a new experience for everyone because the transfer window is going to close before the start of the season. No one knows what will happen.

“Of course we are working to deliver what is best for the team. It won’t be easy but we are going to try.”

Spurs’ top-four exploits this season should not be taken lightly, but the constant clamour for trophies means they cannot rest on their laurels.

Pochettino, though, is happy with what they have achieved this season, with an impressive league campaign backed up with a run to the last 16 of the Champions League and the FA Cup semi-final.

“You cannot finish with the feeling that it was not enough,” he said. “A lot of amazing things happened.

“To beat Real Madrid, to finish top of our Champions League group, when it was Dortmund, Madrid, amazing victories at Wembley against Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United, nearly all the teams.

“After 28 years, to win at Stamford Bridge. Many amazing things happen.

“But sometimes, I don’t understand the negativity. If you want to win, you need to arrive to the semi-final and final.

“To arrive there, to be competitive, that is a step you cannot jump. And of course in the next few years the challenge now is to win some titles.

“But it was also a challenge for us to be consistent, to put the team in the top four, and in four years, we are going to play three times in the Champions League. That was the target.”

Spurs have a few doubts for the season-ending clash with Leicester as Mousa Dembele (ankle), Serge Aurier (hamstring), Kieran Trippier (knee) and Victor Wanyama (thigh) are all struggling to be fit.

Eric Dier is expected to return from an illness, but Harry Winks is definitely out.

- Press Association