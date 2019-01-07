Mattia Binotto replaces Maurizio Arrivabene as Ferrari team principal

Ferrari have replaced Maurizio Arrivabene as team principal with former technical director Mattia Binotto.

Arrivabene, 61, spent over four years in the role but failed to deliver a title for Ferrari as they continued to battle against Mercedes.

Binotto has been widely praised for his technical innovations and will head into the new Formula One season as the main man at Ferrari. Ferrari have struggled to break Mercedes’ dominance (David Davies/PA)

Ferrari released a statement on Monday evening, which read: “After four years of untiring commitment and dedication, Maurizio Arrivabene is leaving the team.

“The decision was taken together with the company’s top management after lengthy discussions related to Maurizio’s long term personal interests as well as those of the team itself.

“Ferrari would like to thank Maurizio for his valuable contribution to the team’s increasing competitiveness over the past few years, and wish him the best for his future endeavours.

“With immediate effect, Mattia Binotto will take over as Scuderia Ferrari’s team principal. All technical areas will continue to report directly to Mattia.”

Ferrari have not won a constructors’ title since 2008, while Sebastian Vettel has come up short in his head-to-head battle with Lewis Hamilton for the drivers’ crown over the past two years.

Vettel will be hoping Binotto’s appointment can help him overcome Hamilton and Mercedes to win a fifth world title in 2019.

He will be joined by Monegasque youngster Charles Leclerc – the 21-year-old having impressed for Sauber last year.

- Press Association