Matthew Hayden fractures spine while surfing and admits: “I’ve dodged a bullet”
Former Australia batsman Matthew Hayden has suffered a fractured spine and torn ligaments in a surfing accident.
The 46-year-old revealed he had “dodged a bullet” after the incident off Stradbroke Island in Queensland.
Hayden posted photographs on Instagram showing him wearing a neck brace and with cuts to his forehead.
Ok. Last attention seeking post I promise. Just wanted to say a big thank you to all our mates on Straddie who have been so supportive.✅🏄🏽♂️🙏 Especially Ben & Sue Kelley for the fast diagnosis with MRI, CT scan. Fractured C6, torn C5,C4 ligaments safe to say I truly have dodged a bullet. Thank you everyone ❤️ On the road to recovery 🏄🏽♂️🎣
A prolific opening batsman, Hayden played 103 Test matches for Australia between 1994 and 2009, scoring more than 8,000 runs including a then-record Test score of 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.- Press Association
