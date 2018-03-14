Matt Healy hoping 'to bring further silverware to Connacht' as he extends his stay

Connacht's top try scorer Matt Healy has committed his future to the Western Province.

The 29-year-old winger has extended his contract until the summer of 2020.

Healy has scored 44 tries in 104 appearances for Connacht, and touched down twice in the recent Pro 14 match against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Healy said: “I am really pleased to be extending my contract with Connacht. We have some big games coming up in the PRO14 and the home quarter-final in the European Challenge Cup so there is a lot still to play for before the end of the season.

"We are also really ambitious about the future for Connacht and I hope to make a big contribution as we aim to bring further silverware to the province.”

- Digital Desk