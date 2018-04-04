Masters chairman announces creation of Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship

Masters chairman Fred Ridley today announced the creation of the Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

The tournament will see the best 72 amateur players in the world compete at Augusta next year in the week before the Masters.

Asked if an event for professional players had been considered, Ridley told a pre-tournament press conference: "The focus on amateur golf is consistent with our history and our co-founder Bobby Jones and we feel that's the way we can make the greatest impact in growing the game.

"We thought that's the best way to go, but over time we think it will also be of great benefit to the professional game as well."

The field for the 54-hole strokeplay tournament will be determined by the winners of various worldwide events and the Women's World Amateur Golf Ranking.

The first two rounds will take place at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta, with the leading 30 players then contesting the final round at Augusta National on Saturday 6 April.

The winner will not receive an iconic green jacket, but Ridley added: "We plan to have a trophy that will become iconic as well, we just don't know what it is yet."

