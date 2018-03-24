Marty Banks helps Benetton to high-scoring win over Southern Kings

Fly-half Marty Banks claimed 16 points as Benetton held off a second-half fightback from Southern Kings to edge a 36-35 Guinness PRO14 victory at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The visitors went ahead through early tries from Thomas Baravalle and Marco Lazzaroni, to which Luzuko Vulindlu replied for the bottom side before Godien Masimia pulled the hosts back into it with Kurt Coleman adding the extras.

Marty Banks of Benetton. Photo Credit: ©INPHO/Deryck Foster.

Benetton's Banks and Tommaso Iannone also crossed over in the first half - with Banks on target with three conversions - and Ruaan Lerm reduced the deficit to make it 26-21 at the break.

Braam Steyn put the Italians further ahead 10 minutes after the break as Masixole Banda converted, while a penalty try and a late effort from Berton Klaasen, either side of a Banks penalty, saw the Kings stage a comeback but Benetton held on.