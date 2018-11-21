Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane part company with the FAI

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane have parted company with the FAI by mutual agreement.

The manager and assistant manager of the Irish soccer team are joined by Seamus McDonagh (goalkeeping coach) and Steve Guppy (assistant coach) in their departure.

Speculation had been mounting this morning that O'Neill's departure was imminent, with reports that the FAI board decided to end O'Neill's five-year reign following Ireland's terrible Nations League campaign.

The Boys in Green have failed to score a goal in their last four games, their worst run since 1996.

O'Neill oversaw 55 games as Ireland boss over five years and took the side to Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup playoffs.

2018 saw a dip in form as Ireland only managed one win (a 2-1 win against the USA) this year.

Mick McCarthy, Neil Lennon and Stephen Kenny could be in line to become the next Republic of Ireland manager.

FAI President Donal Conway thanked the management team for their work with the team over the last five years.

READ MORE: Seamus Coleman knows Ireland need to make improvements

“Martin ensured that we enjoyed some great nights in the Aviva Stadium and on the road in Lille, Vienna, and Cardiff, which were fantastic high points for Irish football," he said.

FAI Chief Executive John Delaney paid tribute to O’Neill by saying: “There have been many highlights during Martin’s reign – none more so than EURO 2016 in France, which will live long in the memory of all Irish supporters.

Martin did a great job guiding the team out of a difficult qualifying group – where we beat World Champions Germany along the way – to reach EURO 2016 and advance to the Last-16 following a historic victory over Italy in Lille.

“I wish Martin, and the management team, the very best for the future,” he said.

The FAI Board said it will be meeting soon to discuss the recruitment of a new manager.

BREAKING: The Board of the Football Association of Ireland have mutually agreed with Martin O’Neill to part company.



Full Story: https://t.co/zumDg6wvre #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/pxwLLN5e8c — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 21, 2018

Digital Desk