Marouane Fellaini signs contract extension with Man United until 2020

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has signed a new contract until June 2020, with the option for a further year, the club have announced.

The 30-year-old has made 156 appearances for United since signing in 2013, winning the FA Cup, EFL Cup, UEFA Europa League and Community Shield in that time.

Speaking to manutd.com, Fellaini said: "I am pleased to be continuing my journey as a Manchester United player. I made this decision because I am very happy here. Also, I feel like this team, under Jose, still has a lot we want to achieve.

I would like to say a special thank you to Jose for the faith he has always shown in me. My focus now is on the World Cup and I am looking forward to a successful season ahead.

Manager Jose Mourinho added "I am very happy Marouane is staying with us.

"I always believed in his desire to stay with the club and I am delighted that he has signed a new contract."

Fellaini is currently on international duty with Belgium at the World Cup, having helped his side to a 1-0 win over England on Thursday night. The win saw Belgium top Group G and earn a last-16 tie against Japan.

- additional reporting from PA