Mark Williams keeps his other promise after stripping off for his winning press conference

Mark Williams may have joked early in the World Snooker Championship about holding his press conference naked if he won it, but it didn't stop him from making more promises last night.

Williams, who won the tournament for the third time after beating John Higgins in the final, also said last night he would celebrate this triumph a little differently to the last time he won it.

The Welshman withstood an incredible fightback from Scotland's four-time champion to eventually win 18-16 in Sheffield, a full 15 years after his second world title win.

The 18-16 success made the man nicknamed the Welsh Potting Machine the oldest winner at the Crucible since 45-year-old Ray Reardon in 1978.

The 43-year-old led 14-7 before Higgins dragged himself back into the match, only for Williams to close it out in the end.

At his press conference last night he said: “I’m going to party the night away. Last time I won it I think I had half a pint of milk and went to bed. I’m not going to bed this time – it’ll be daylight before I get to bed.”

And sure enough, he did, as his twitter feed shows.

His first tweet just after 4am this morning said: "Until that sun comes up I ain’t stopping drinking."

Until that sun comes up I ain’t stopping drinking xxxx it 😀😀🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

I never celebrated any of my wins EVER , but this bastard I am , un real to see all my mates enjoying the occasion and having a laugh , only @matthew230784 and big Viv missing . #Amidreamingorwhat — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

An hour later, he tweeted: "5am and there ain’t not sight of slowing up, in fact I’m just warming up."

5 am and there ain’t not sight of slowing up , in fact I’m just warming up 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

Around 6am he tweeted a photo of himself still going, and he said: "I said the sun will have to come up, still going."

I said the sun will have to come up , Still going 🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻 pic.twitter.com/R63IvutZiy — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

Who knows what happened after that? Maybe his mate and fellow cueman Lee Walker?

The morning after, not really sure how I’m in bed with @leewalker147 but who cares 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/Wt90s80WNO — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

Predictably, the Welshman didn't feel too good in the morning.

Omg I feel like shit 😀. #hungover — MARK WILLIAMS M.B.E (@markwil147) May 8, 2018

Williams had also promised last night to do cartwheels naked the next time he wins it.

He said: “If I won this again next year, I’d do this again – I’d cartwheel round here naked."

That'd be...interesting.

