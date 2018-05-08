Mark Williams keeps his other promise after stripping off for his winning press conference

Back to Sport Home

Mark Williams may have joked early in the World Snooker Championship about holding his press conference naked if he won it, but it didn't stop him from making more promises last night.

Williams, who won the tournament for the third time after beating John Higgins in the final, also said last night he would celebrate this triumph a little differently to the last time he won it.

The Welshman withstood an incredible fightback from Scotland's four-time champion to eventually win 18-16 in Sheffield, a full 15 years after his second world title win.

The 18-16 success made the man nicknamed the Welsh Potting Machine the oldest winner at the Crucible since 45-year-old Ray Reardon in 1978.

The 43-year-old led 14-7 before Higgins dragged himself back into the match, only for Williams to close it out in the end.

At his press conference last night he said: “I’m going to party the night away. Last time I won it I think I had half a pint of milk and went to bed. I’m not going to bed this time – it’ll be daylight before I get to bed.”

And sure enough, he did, as his twitter feed shows.

His first tweet just after 4am this morning said: "Until that sun comes up I ain’t stopping drinking."

An hour later, he tweeted: "5am and there ain’t not sight of slowing up, in fact I’m just warming up."

Around 6am he tweeted a photo of himself still going, and he said: "I said the sun will have to come up, still going."

Who knows what happened after that? Maybe his mate and fellow cueman Lee Walker?

Predictably, the Welshman didn't feel too good in the morning.

Williams had also promised last night to do cartwheels naked the next time he wins it.

He said: “If I won this again next year, I’d do this again – I’d cartwheel round here naked."

That'd be...interesting.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: snooker, Mark Williams, World Championship

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Sport