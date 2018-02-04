Mark McAuley breaks more French hearts with victory and celebrates with new arrival

Less than 24 hours after the Irish rugby team secured a stunning late win at the Stade de France in Paris, Irish Showjumper Mark McAuley has denied the French another win – by taking victory in the Accumulator competition at the World Cup fixture in Bordeaux.

McAuley, from Ardee Co Louth and the 9-year-old gelding Valentino Tuilière were first to go in the competition and posted what proved an unbeatable target, collecting the maximum 65 points in a time of 44.93.

France’s former World No.1 Simon Delestre came closest to giving the Bordeaux audience a home win, but he has to settle for second place with Filou Carlo Zimequest, almost a second slower than the Irish winner.

Mark McAuley and Valentino Tuilière (Photo: Jessica Rodrigues /rbpresse)

German Eventing rider Michael Jung showed he is equally as competitive in the Show Jumping arena, by taking third place with Fischer Chelsea.

Mark McAuley however had already boarded a flight home before the prizegiving ceremony took place – to celebrate the birth of a new baby with his wife Charlotte.

McAuley’s Irish team mate Bertram Allen stepped up to collect the winners prize in McAuley’s absence.

- Horse Sport Ireland & Digital Desk