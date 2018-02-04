Mark McAuley breaks more French hearts with victory and celebrates with new arrival
Less than 24 hours after the Irish rugby team secured a stunning late win at the Stade de France in Paris, Irish Showjumper Mark McAuley has denied the French another win – by taking victory in the Accumulator competition at the World Cup fixture in Bordeaux.
McAuley, from Ardee Co Louth and the 9-year-old gelding Valentino Tuilière were first to go in the competition and posted what proved an unbeatable target, collecting the maximum 65 points in a time of 44.93.
France’s former World No.1 Simon Delestre came closest to giving the Bordeaux audience a home win, but he has to settle for second place with Filou Carlo Zimequest, almost a second slower than the Irish winner.
German Eventing rider Michael Jung showed he is equally as competitive in the Show Jumping arena, by taking third place with Fischer Chelsea.
Mark McAuley however had already boarded a flight home before the prizegiving ceremony took place – to celebrate the birth of a new baby with his wife Charlotte.
McAuley’s Irish team mate Bertram Allen stepped up to collect the winners prize in McAuley’s absence.
- Horse Sport Ireland & Digital Desk
