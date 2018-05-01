Mark Allen trailing by six frames in World Championship quarter-finals

Mark Allen has endured a torrid night in the World Championship quarter-finals.

He won just one of the eight frames on offer in this evening's session, and the Antrim man trails Kyren Wilson by 11-5.

Wilson needs just two more frames tomorrow afternoon to reach the semi-finals.

The 26-year-old had breaks of 125, 105 and three in the nineties to move to within two frames of victory.

Barry Hawkins moved to the brink of the Betfred World Championship semi-finals as he took an 11-5 lead over Ding Junhui.

Hawkins, who has reached the semi-finals in three of past four years, continued his form in the evening session as three half-century breaks saw him increase his advantage from 5-3 to 8-3.

Ding, though, scored the first century of match with 102 and a break of 52 got the Chinese cueman back within three frames.

But Hawkins regrouped and scored his eighth break of at least 50 of the match, before a 113 clearance saw him in complete control.

They will resume tomorrow morning.

Judd Trump took a 5-3 lead over four-time champion John Higgins after the first session of their World Championship quarter-final at the Crucible.

Trump, who lost to Higgins in the 2011 final, reeled off breaks of 58, 100 and 71 in successive frames to take a 4-1 lead.

Higgins responded with a run of 74 to take the sixth frame and also claimed the seventh, but Trump ended the session with a break of 77 to ensure an overnight lead in the best-of-25 clash.

Mark Williams and Ali Carter are level at 4-4 in their last-eight clash.

Williams, a two-time champion, started the match with a break of 135 but Carter responded with 63 to level and then recorded a century of his own.

No player enjoyed a lead of more than one frame in the session, which ended with Williams levelling thanks to a break of 68.